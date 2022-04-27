A Decade Of Duran

FM97 WLAN in Lancaster, PA celebrated 10 years of the Elvis Duran Morning Show. The iHeartMedia station hosted the celebration with listeners, station staff and advertising clients in central Pennsylvania.

“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show has been the cornerstone of FM97’s unprecedented success over the past decade,” said Jeff Hurley, EVP Programming. “The show is woven into the fabric of our Central PA community. From the moment the show launched in 2012, they’ve been the most talked-about show on the radio. We were thrilled to celebrate this important milestone together with fans and supportive clients.”

On hand for the celebration was the morning show crew, including Elvis Duran, Danielle Monaro, Gandhi, Skeery Jones and Nate Marino.