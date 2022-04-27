Townsquare Media Albany has announced that Cameron Coats has taken over as the cluster’s new Production Director and will be the new morning host on WPBZ-FM. Coats joins Townsquare after running his own “Coats to Coast” travel podcast and was most recently with Commonwealth Broadcasting in Kentucky.

“Townsquare Media’s commitment to both digital and radio made it a natural choice for my next step,” said Coats. “What a thrill to join their marvelous team here in New York’s Capital Region!”

“We are so excited to have Cameron joining our local team here in Albany. His content creation in the digital realm, his on-air skills, and his production abilities make him the perfect match to help elevate WPBZ and all our Albany brands,” added Townsquare Albany Director of Content Matty Jeff.