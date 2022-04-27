52K At NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters announced preliminary registered attendance of 52,468 for the 2022 NAB Show underway in Las Vegas. All numbers are based on pre-show and onsite registration and subject to an ongoing audit.

“We are thrilled that our exhibitors, attendees and partners from all corners of the world turned out in force this week in Las Vegas. The enthusiasm and engagement on the show floor, in sessions and throughout the entire event have been invigorating,” said Curtis LeGeyt, NAB President/CEO. “We thank the NAB Show community for making this year’s convention an incredible experience as we get back to doing business in person.”

International attendance figures are included in the overall registration number. There are 11,542 International Attendees, representing 155 countries.

NAB also announced that the next NAB Show, the centennial celebration of the first NAB Show, will be held April 15 – 19, 2023 in Las Vegas.