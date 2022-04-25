Killabrew Joins Cumulus Indy

Mike “Killabrew” Mondell is joining Cumulus Indianapolis as Program Director of WJJK and WNDX. Mondell comes over from iHeartMedia where he was SVP Programming in “The Circle City”.

“WJJK is already a market-leading, ratings-winning and revenue-generating radio staple in this town and the recent uptick of ratings success for WNDX is exciting to see,” said Christopher ‘Boomer’ Layfield, Operations Manager. “Installing an experienced and dynamic programming leader with Mike’s expertise is a huge win for these stations.”

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the incredible team and exceptional line-up of powerful brands at Cumulus Indianapolis!” said Mondell. “I can’t wait to lead WJJK and WNDX for years to come.”