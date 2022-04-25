Traveling With Brendan Newnam

Brendan Francis Newnam, former co-host of ‘The Dinner Party Download’, is out with a new documentary-style travel podcast. ‘Not Lost’ is a travel escape and an insightful look at people, trying to make sense of a constantly changing world through conversation and culture.

“Whenever I’ve been at a turning point in my life, I’ve traveled to help broaden my sense of what kind of life is possible,” said Newnam, “So when my national radio show ended, as well as a long-term relationship, I decided to tour North America, but this time with friends and a microphone.”

The first season of ‘Not Lost’ will premiere on Wednesday May 4.