New Host For SoCal Live

Scott Furrow is the new host of ‘SoCal Live’ on Salem Media Groups 99.5 FM KKLA Los Angeles. A pastor for 25 years, Scott served as Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church of San Diego for the past 18 years.

“I was extremely impressed with Scott Furrow’s decision two years ago to not only serve as Senior Pastor, but also host a daily radio program on sister station KPRZ in San Diego,” said Rodney Miller, Director of Programming. “Scott left his sermon notes at the Church and instead brought in the top news stories discussing them from a spiritual and values perspective.”

“As a pastor, my passion and my calling has been encouraging people to grow in their faith and to be more Kingdom-minded in everyday life,” said Furrow. “Hosting the ‘SoCal LIVE’ weekday program on 99.5 FM KKLA will enable me to do that on a much larger scale.”