Moving Up At Townsquare

Townsquare Media has promoted three working on content and programming. JB Wilde has been promoted to VP Content & Programming; and Christopher “Sweet Lenny” Barber along with Danielle Kootman have moved up to Regional Content Director positions.

“JB is a superstar leader with impressive vision and drive,” said Jared Willig, Chief Content Officer. “JB is incredibly deserving of the new title and role in the company, and I’m excited to see where he can take our teams next.”

Christopher “Sweet Lenny” Barber has been elevated to Regional Content Director from the company’s Rockford, IL cluster, where he has spent the last six years as Director of Content. Danielle Kootman also joins as Regional Content Director after spending the last six years in the company’s Cedar Rapids, IA cluster as Digital Managing Editor.

“I Could not be happier to add JB, Danielle and Lenny to the Content and Programming team,” said Kurt Johnson, SVP Content and Programming. “They’ve succeeded at every job we’ve given them, and their skills will strengthen our team and continue our growth as the leading local media company in our markets.”