No Toppling Indeed

Indeed is still at the top of the Media Monitors list. The continued need to fill the job openings of businesses has kept Indeed in the number one slot for months.

Indeed checks in with 69,079 spots aired while the other jobs aggregator website hanging around in the top five ZipRecruiter; logging 40,736 ads, placing it at the number 4 slot on the weekly list.

Looking at the rest of the list: GetUpside is number two at 47,034, The Home Deport in third with 46,379, and Straight Talk at number five with 37,770 spots aired.