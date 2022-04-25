Beasley Promotes Murley to Chief Revenue Officer

Tina Murley most recently served as the VP of Sales at the company since December 2020. Previously, she worked as D.O.S at the company’s Boston cluster for six years. Murley will now be responsible for overseeing all revenue on behalf of the company.

“It is an absolute privilege to promote Tina to the position of Chief Revenue Officer at Beasley Media Group,” said Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley.” She has done a phenomenal job leading our company’s sales efforts over the past two years. Her ‘can do’ spirit and ability to lead our sales teams has been truly exceptional. I look forward to her continuing to drive our revenue growth across all the company’s platforms well into the future.”

“I want to thank Caroline, Bruce, Brian, Brad and the entire Beasley family for entrusting me to lead the sales charge for Beasley Media Group,” said Murley. “When I joined the company, I had the honor of meeting George Beasley and knew instantly that I wanted to play a larger role in his company. What I didn’t know is that I would be joining a collaborative and dedicated sales force that leads with ideas and is truly vested in client success. As CRO, I look forward to empowering our best-in-class team to succeed, grow revenue, and deliver results for our valued clients and shareholders.”