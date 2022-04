KPBS, San Diego’s National Public Radio affiliate has appointed public radio veteran Deanna Mackey and SDSU graduate as its new GM. Mackey, a 1988 graduate, will oversee KPBS Radio 89.5-FM and 97.7-FM, KPBS-TV.

Mackey succeeds associate general manager Nancy Worlie, who has been serving as interim GM since 2021, following the retirement of Tom Karlo, who was GM for 11 years.