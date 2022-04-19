Crista Makes Leadership Changes

Crista Media, part of the Crista family of ministries, has announced appointments for three different executives that will form a new leadership structure for its stations in Seattle (KCMS SPIRIT 105.3, KCIS 630) and Bellingham (KWPZ PRAISE 106.5).

Channah Hanberg, a 13-year veteran of Crista Media, will step into a newly-created Market Manager/General Manager role. As Market Manager/GM, Hanberg will oversee day-to-day operations for the three over-the-air stations, as well as Crista Media’s various digital platforms. General Sales Manager duties previously held by Hanberg will transition to

Amanda Schneider, who had most recently been serving as Local Sales Manager for Crista Media’s two Seattle stations, KCMS SPIRIT 105.3 and KCIS 630. After 14 years of service at KWPZ PRAISE 106.5,

Scott Brockett will now move into a Local Sales Manager role for the Contemporary Christian station serving listeners in northwest Washington and southern British Columbia.

The appointments were announced by Crista Media Vice President, TJ Malievsky, who commented: “This is an exciting day for Crista Media. We are incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to reward three of our current employees with new opportunities that will allow each to continue to grow as leaders while benefiting our operations in Seattle and Bellingham. Channah, Amanda, and Scott have a combined 30 years of experience with our stations, and each holds a passion for the Lord and for our work in serving our listeners throughout the Pacific Northwest and around the world.”