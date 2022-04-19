New NAB Media Production Facility a Collaboration

The new state-of-the-art media production facility at The National Association of Broadcasters headquarters in Washington D.C. has been completed. The buildout of the facility, including a studio and media hub, was made possible by donations of equipment and studio design services.

“As the premier trade association representing America’s radio and television broadcasters and as the producer of the world’s largest convention for media and entertainment, NAB has a critical need for advanced audio and video production capabilities,” said April Carty Sipp, Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs at NAB. “We are grateful for the generous support of the companies that contributed to the buildout of our new studio and media hub.”

NAB will use the studio to create national spots and branded educational content for its members. The studio will also be used for production of NAB’s Congressional PSA Campaign and the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Awards. External organizations may rent the studio and its staff for original productions as well.

You can find more information on the studio and the companies that made it possible Here.