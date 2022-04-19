Radio Focused Sales Podcast

‘Getting Higher Sales Now In A Crowded Market!’ is being hosted by Loyd Ford of Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works and Alec Drake from Drake Media Group. The expert guests will be David Doetsch, President of Mid-West Family and Brian Maloney, Vice President of Capital Broadcasting.

The program will focus on: leveraging a political mid-term bonanza; filling the summer months with NTR gold; and building a stronger business base

“This is the second of only four of these events this year,” said Drake. “We wanted to give local radio in all kinds of markets opportunities to grow additional revenue with real-world answers to the questions of right now.”

“We are serious about encouraging local radio,” said Ford. “That means putting this event on our podcast so anyone can listen on-demand on their time-table, too.

More information and details on how to sign-up for “Getting Higher Sales Now In A Crowded Market!” can be found Here.