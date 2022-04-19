New Podcast Series From Marketron

Marketron is launching a new video podcast series on its YouTube channel. “Beyond Impressions: Insights From Broadcast Experts,” will kick off at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27 in Las Vegas.

“The fracturing of consumers’ behavior and attention has led to changing consumer preferences. Combine that with an increase in new advertising opportunities and revenue streams, and it makes for a challenging landscape,” said Bo Bandy, VP Marketing. “The goal of this podcast is to share valuable insights that lift everyone up and help them thrive in this ever-changing world of media and advertising. And it’s free to subscribe.”

The program will feature thought leaders from all over the broadcast industry — radio and television executives, industry association leaders, and broadcast industry partners; all discussing what is next and new for broadcast advertising and revenue.