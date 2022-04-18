Rixx To Beaumont

Cumulus has hired veteran Country programmer and on-air personality Steve Rixx as PD for KAYD-FM in Beaumont. Most recently, Rixx was Ops Manager and PD for Country station 101.7 KSAM-FM and Classic Hits station KHVL-FM in Huntsville, TX.

Rixx will also be heard from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Cumulus Lake Charles, LA, Country station KYKZ-FM and Cumulus Abilene’s 99.7 KBCY-FM.

Elizabeth Blackstock, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Lake Charles & Beaumont, said: “We are incredibly fortunate to have Steve join our team. His deep experience in the Country format, his knowledge and love for Country music, and true passion for the business make him the perfect fit for KAYD.”

Steve Rixx commented: “I’m excited to begin a new chapter with such an amazing company as Cumulus! Thanks to Elizabeth Blackstock for never giving up on me, as well as Greg Frey, Josh Holstead, and Paula Divello for saying all the nice things. I can’t wait to get in the seat and do amazing local things in these great markets!”