iHeart Launches Too Much Information Podcast

From the iHeartPodcast Network comes a new original podcast called “Too Much Information.” The series will give listeners the secret history, behind-the-scenes details and little-known facts about movies, music and TV shows.

The first three episodes premiered today and cover the Peter Pan-inspired classic film starring Robin Williams “HOOK,” the popular animated Nickelodeon series with talking babies “RUGRATS,” and the Swedish pop classic “DANCING QUEEN” by Abba.

Too Much Information is hosted by Jordan Runtagh and Alex Heigl – self-proclaimed “pop culture nerds.”