Esports Partnership

Through a partnership with Beasley Media Group, Key Networks will be offering Esports features ‘Quick Hits’ and ‘Game Pop’. The short features are produced by Benztown, and are designed for both sports and music stations.

“Our partners at Beasley Media Group discovered early on that esports appeals to a young audience that continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” said Dennis Green, COO, Key Networks.

“Beasley Media Group and our Beasley Esports division couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership,” said Caroline Beasley, CEO. “Key Networks is very aligned with us on developing and distributing next-generation content that reflects the growing popularity of digital sports.”

In addition, SportsMap Radio will be running the feature on over 100 U.S. stations on the SportsMap network. “Esports is an exciting, high growth content category. We are excited to partner with Beasley and Key Networks to add this high-quality content to our SportsMap Radio Network,” said David Gow, CEO, Gow Media and owner of SportsMap Radio.