Rising Through The Ranks Hybrid Event

The Radio Advertising Bureau, BMI and Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, have announced that the 14th annual ‘Rising Through the Ranks’ will be held in 2022 as a hybrid event. Two virtual sessions will take place July 26 and August 2 prior to the in-person event August 9-11 in Nashville.

“Rising Through the Ranks is a priceless opportunity for our attendees to further their professional development and we are excited to be bringing this event back in person this year,” said Erica Farber, President/CEO, RAB. “We’re taking our learnings from virtual training over the last two years and integrating it with our proven in-person training to create a best-in-class curriculum that is certain to payoff for our participants.”

“BMI continues to be proud supporters of Rising Through the Ranks and the work our partners at the RAB and MIW do to support rising female executives in the radio industry,” said Dan Spears, VP Industry relations, BMI. “The scholarships provided by BMI give these talented women invaluable training from some of the top executives in the business.”

“To the up-and-coming women in our business, MIW has one message: Go for it! Fill out that application and learn from some of the best in the industry,” said Ruth Presslaff, Board President, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio. “Rising Through the Ranks, in partnership with BMI and RAB, represents the best of what happens when we give back and pay it forward. MIW is always thrilled to be part of the program.”

More information on Rising Through the Ranks can be found Here.