Devon Doers New VP Sales

Devon Doers has been named Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Minneapolis. Doers joins the iHeart team from Bozeman, Montana, where he was Director of Sales for Townsquare Media.

“Devon’s extensive career in media, which has evolved over the years to include multi-channel marketing and digital, is what we’re most excited about,” said Bekki Yang, SVP Sales. “Devon’s addition to our leadership team will propel us forward,” added Greg Alexander, Market President.

“I am excited to help and be part of such a talented, experienced and great group of professionals with everyone at iHeartMedia Minneapolis,” said Doers.