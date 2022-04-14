More Wisconsin For Rowe

Cumulus has added the Green Bay market to John Rowe’s to-do list. Rowe has been managing the Cumulus Appleton/Oshkosh market for the last 8 years. Cumulus owns 5 stations in Green Bay and five in Appleton/Oshkosh.

In Green Bay the company owns: Star 98/WQLH-FM (AC), Sports Radio 107.5 & 1400, WDUZ-AM/FM (Sports), 106.7 The Big Dog/WKRU-FM (Triple A), and 103.1 WOGB/WOGB-FM (Classic Hits). And in Appleton/Oshkosh: 103.9 WVBO-FM (Classic Hits), WNAM 1280AM (Nostalgia), WOSH 93.9 & 1490/WOSH-AM (News/Talk), 96.9 The Fox/WWWX-FM (Alternative), and 99.5 PKR/WPKR-FM (Country).

as Vice President/Market Manager for the combined business unit of Cumulus Green Bay and Cumulus Appleton/Oshkosh. Rowe has been Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Appleton/Oshkosh for nearly eight years and adds leadership responsibilities for the Green Bay market, effective immediately.

Rowe joined Cumulus Media in October 2014, after 10 years at Gannett in Green Bay and Oshkosh, where he held positions including Advertising Director, Gannett Green Bay, and Advertising Director, Gannett Oshkosh, as well as Director, Group Majors & National for Gannett. Prior to that, Rowe spent over 11 years with the Chicago Sun-Times in positions including Director, Major Accounts and as National Sales Manager. He holds a B.A. degree in Communication and Media Studies from Marist College.

Mark Sullivan, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Media, said: “John’s track record of success with his team in Appleton/Oshkosh, along with his outstanding client and community involvement made him the natural choice to lead our operations in Northeast Wisconsin. I’m excited for both John and our team members and I look forward to their many successes.”

John Rowe commented: “I am excited to lead both Wisconsin clusters on behalf of Cumulus Media. The combination of talent and quality programming in each market makes this an ideal role and provides a host of opportunities going forward. My primary focus will be to enhance these great brands while meeting the needs of both our listeners and advertisers. I want to thank Mary Berner, Bob Walker, and Mark Sullivan for this opportunity.”