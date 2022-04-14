Radio Stations Ready To Help in Georgia

Cumulus’ Savannah cluster has launched a relief drive to help residents of Bryan County, GA, who were impacted by last Tuesday’s deadly tornado. The twister devastated several neighborhoods, destroyed homes and left around thousands without power initially.

Cumulus Savannah radio stations E93/WEAS-FM, Magic 93.9/WTYB-FM, Kix 96/WJCL-FM, and I-95/WIXV-FM are currently running public service announcements on-air, online and on social media to drive donations of food and cash to first responders and residents whose homes were damaged by the tornado.

For more information about Cumulus Savannah’s tornado relief effort, CLICK HERE