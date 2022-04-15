KRBE Giving Away Gas

The Houston Hit Music station kicked off its “Fuel Good Fridays” free gas giveaway Thursday with a gas station takeover during the The Roula and Ryan morning show. On-air personalities and staff pumped free gas for the first 104 cars that stopped by a Phillips 66 station.

Starting today KRBE’s “Fuel Good Fridays” will give away free gas every hour on from 7:00am to 5:00pm. At the end of the day, KRBE personalities Kevin Quinn and Audrey Rose will award one listener free gas for a year.

Alex Cadelago, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Houston, said: “KRBE has a long history of serving our city in times of need. Right now, our community needs relief at the gas pump. We are thrilled to launch KRBE’s “Fuel Good Fridays” tomorrow and Fridays throughout the summer, offering Houstonians the opportunity to win FREE GAS FOR A YEAR!”