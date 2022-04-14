Webby Nominations Announced

Audacy’s Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, have garnered 22 nominations for the 2022 Webby Awards. Nominations span original series, partner series, partner networks, and branded content.

Audacy/Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios nominations fall across 20 categories, including Arts & Culture, Crime & Justice, Documentary, Diversity & Inclusion, and Sports, representing the most in the industry.

Established in 1996, The Webbys is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Winners will be announced on April 26, 2022.

The full list of the 2022 Webby nominees can be found Here.