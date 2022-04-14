iHM Daytime Country Fest Show

The iHeartCountry Festival Daytime Village lineup for May 7 is set for Austin, Texas. The free daytime event will feature live performances by Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones, Conner Smith and others.

The Daytime Village will kick off at the new Moody Center, with the main event Saturday night. The main event will be hosted by nationally syndicated Country personality, Bobby Bones.

The concert will be broadcast live on iHeartMedia’s more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. and on iHeartRadio.com.