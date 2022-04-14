History Of Autism Podcast

‘Autism’s First Child’, traces the history of Autism through the first person ever diagnosed. The program is hosted by award-winning journalists, Caren Zucker and John Donvan.

“It’s a story with so many layers and side roads that being able to tell it over many episodes gives us a whole story that is greater than parts,” said Donvan. “When we went looking for the first child diagnosed with autism, we had no idea it would turn out to be such a beautiful story,” said Zucker.

Donald Triplett’s story is one about empathy and understanding. Triplett is now 88 years old, and he has lived a full and happy life in Forest, Mississippi. Listeners will meet Triplett, hear about his remarkable life, about his diagnosis that changed history, and hear from the rural community that helped raise him.