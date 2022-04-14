Role-Playing Game Podcast

SiriusXM has agreed to a deal with multi-platform media company Critical Role. SXM gets the exclusive rights to distribution and ad sales for their podcast Critical Role.

Critical Role evolved from a group of friends playing role-playing games into a worldwide audience. Matthew Mercer is the veteran gamemaster who hosts the podcast that is now in its third campaign storyline.

“All stories start with people talking to each other, so it is natural that audio has become an increasingly important platform for us,” said Ben Van Der Fluit, VP Business Development at Critical Role. “This deal allows us to nurture and grow our audience with a terrific strategic partner in SiriusXM, while also exploring future shows and formats as a fully independent company.”

Additionally, the agreement calls for Stitcher, the SiriusXM subsidiary, to distribute the show across all podcast platforms.

“At SXM Media, we are proud to work with some of the best creators in the world, connecting them with marketers to grow their business and give their fans an unparalleled listening experience,” said Kelli Hurley, VP/Global Head of Revenue Partnerships at SiriusXM. “Critical Role fills an incredibly unique void in the podcast landscape and brands will be excited to align with this highly sought-after, dynamic content.”