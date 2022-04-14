Amanda Seales On LOL Channel

SiriusXM and Laugh Out Loud will launch Amanda Seales’ Smart Funny & Black Radio. The new morning show will be on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel.

“I’m beyond excited to have the amazing Amanda Seales join Laugh Out Loud Radio’s expanding family, as we continue to deliver a dynamic slate of voices to the channel,” said Hart. “Passionate, unapologetic, brilliant, talented, and most of all funny, her show is going to be a can’t-miss experience for our SiriusXM listeners nationwide.”

Seales and co-hosts Taj Rani and JeremiahLikeTheBible will feature laugh-out-loud conversations, games, celebrity interviews, and a heavy dose of commentary on Black culture and other topical issues.

“After so many years away, I’m hella hype to be coming back to radio!” said Seales. “Smart Funny & Black began as a live show, and since its inception has become so much more. It is a universe all about using comedy to build community, and I couldn’t be happier to be bringing that to a new audience at SiriusXM!”

The weekly program will kick off on April 18 on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel 96.