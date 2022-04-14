David Pierce Returns To The Verge

David Pierce is returning to The Verge as editor-at-large to join the cast of the site’s namesake podcast. He begins his role on April 18th, appearing on The Vergecast for the first time since he left The Verge in 2015.

“David was one of our very first hires when The Verge launched 2011 and helped lay the foundation that allowed The Verge to grow into what it is today,” said Nilay Patel, Editor-in-Chief. “David is going to bring a burst of energy to The Vergecast as we refresh and expand the show with more episodes, more special series, and more guest appearances.”

Pierce joins from Protocol, where he was editorial director. Prior to Protocol, Pierce held roles at the Wall Street Journal and Wired.