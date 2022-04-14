Czaban Signs Extension In Milwaukee

iHeartMedia Milwaukee’s 97.3 The Game (WRNW-FM) and morning show host Steve Czaban have reached a multi-year broadcast agreement extension. Czaban, a long-time host in Milwaukee, joined the station in 2019.

“What we are building at The Game is incredible to watch, and not just in Milwaukee, but across Wisconsin,” said Czaban. “Sports talk radio that is entertaining, regardless of the season, and with a true Wisconsin flair. I’m looking forward to continuing to build upon our success in the market for years to come!”

“Continuing to work every day with a true legend of the format is pretty cool,” said Tim Scott, PD. “Add in our all-star line up alongside Czaban, and I’d say this is going to be a really fun ride.”