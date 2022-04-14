Storm Snaps Tower in Half

Alpha Media is working to get 4 Iowa stations back on the air when a serious storm swept through the Mason City area. As you can see from this picture the tower snapped and fell onto to the radio station building.

Amazingly one station remained on the air (KGLO-AM) after the tower snapped. Two other stations were available only by stream.

As of late Wednesday night the company was working to get the remaining 4 stations back up and running, ordering replacement equipment and contacting insurance companies. Nobody was injured in the storm that included severe thunderstorm activity and two tornados according to The Des Moines Register.

Watch this video sent into us from the company. At about 3:30 into the video you get a close-up look at the damage done to the radio station.