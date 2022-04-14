Fajardo Wins Major Award

This week Hawai‘i Public Radio GM José Fajardo was honored with the Public Radio Regional Organizations Award during a public media conference in Denver. Fajardo has been GM of the statewide nonprofit public radio organization since 2016.

The Award honors leaders and unsung heroes who have: made significant, enduring contributions in advancing the growth of public media, furthered the interests of regional organizations and stations exemplifies qualities of leadership, commitment, and service to public media.

Fajardo was diagnosed with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease, last year.

Last week, he shared an update on his condition during the station’s radio show The Conversation. “I’m now more dependent on my wife Jennifer, who’s been my angel during all of this,” Fajardo said. “I still love what I do, and as long as I’m able to still function, I’m still going to come to work and do what I love to do, which is to lead this great staff of Hawai‘i Public Radio.”