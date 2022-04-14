Happy To Be Returning to Vegas

During the NAB Show to Las Vegas this month, a special reception called Cocktails and Conversations is being held at The Mayfair Supper Club in The Bellagio Hotel, on April 24th. The event is being hosted by several radio industry companies, including QUU.

QUU CEO Steve Newberry tells Radio Ink it’s nice to be heading back to Vegas for a broadcast conference. “Finally! It is hard to believe NAB hasn’t been to Las Vegas since 2019 – but here we come! We’ve all gotten very good at remote working and Zoom meetings, but there is no substitute for personal connections and I think broadcasters are so ready to connect and do business. Needless to say, I’m really excited about returning to the NAB Show.”

QUU is one of several radio companies sponsoring the Cocktails and Conversations event, which is now booked. Newberry says connecting and reconnecting with radio friends is what the event is all about. “We hosted this event on a smaller basis at CES in January, and it was very popular. Radio people love being with radio people. We hope this becomes an NAB event tradition where broadcasters know they will be able to find their colleagues and make plans other visits during the show. Even though the NAB Spring Show is such a big event, I think this event ensures our community still connects.”

For those in attendance, here’s what they’ll learn about QUU, according to Newberry. “I believe they will see how Quu is collaborating with our other partners and providing an easy platform to manage radio’s visual content. Even more importantly, Quu makes it easy to create visual content which really improves the radio listening experience better AND creates a new revenue source for radio stations, and we want to share that with those in attendance. Radio’s competitors in the automotive dashboard (Spotify, XM/Sirius, Pandora, etc) are consistent in their appearance and are providing visual content to their listeners, so we believe it is vital for local radio to not just “keep up”, but become a leader in visual content.”

The companies hosting the event are Quu, Beasley Media Group, Benztown, vCreative, Skyview, Xperi, Radio Ink, Radio & Television Business Report and Jacobs Media Strategies. There will be a special appearance from Skyview Networks Personality Nick Cannon.