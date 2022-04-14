NAB Show Nine Days Away

Before COVID consumed our lives, the NAB Show in Las Vegas boasted an annual attendance of over 100,000 people with vendors from all over the world. In two weeks the organization returns to the city with the most convention space in the world hoping for a return to those pre-COVID glory days.

In its latest press release about the show, the NAB says attendees from 154 countries are already registered to attend with 38 nations sending exhibitors

Attendees from outside the U.S. make up nearly one-quarter of all pre-registered 2022 NAB Show attendees, which the NAB says closely mirrors the 2019 NAB Show percentage.

“At a time when content can travel around the world in a blink of an eye, there is nothing like NAB Show to help the content community discover the tools, trainings and insights that will unleash the next global phenomenon,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director of Global Connections and Events. “We are excited to welcome back our friends and partners from all across the globe as our industry gets back to doing business in-person.”

Delegations attending NAB Show include Brazil, Columbia, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Turkey, Vietnam and more.

NAB Show’s exhibit floor, located in the North Hall, Central Hall and the newly constructed West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, will host 358 exhibitors from 38 countries outside of the United States, including United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Belgium and France.

The exhibition will also host the following pavilions:

Bavarian Pavilion – Central Hall

Brazilian Pavilion – North Hall

French Pavilion – West Hall

Great Britain & Northern Ireland Pavilion – North Hall

Global Trade Show Row – West Hall

The 2022 NAB Show is April 23 – 27 and will also include the Radio Show moving forward.