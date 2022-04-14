Host Hoisted in Basket To Raise Money For Kids

Williams Media Group Enid, Oklahoma morning man Alan Clepper is now 40 feet in the air, where he’ll be for three days, to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The goal for the KOFM-FM fundraiser is $25,000. Clepper tells Oklahoma’s News 4 that they are not going to stop at $25,000. “Our goal is $25,000. That will grant three wishes for three children, but we’re not going to stop at 25. If we hit 30, we’ll take that as well.”

If you would like to help hit Alan’s fundraising goal, go to wish.org/oklahoma.