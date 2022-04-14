Mercury Nominations Extended

The Radio Advertising Bureau has announced that the call for entry deadline for the 2022 Mercury Awards has been extended to April 27th. Finalists will be announced in May, and winners will be announced at the live Radio Mercury Awards, Thursday, June 9 in New York City.

Eighteen trophies will be awarded in 14 categories, and the final round judges have the option to award a Best of Show winner. All categories are eligible to compete for Best of Show. The Radio Mercury Awards will also bring back prize monies for all award winners.

In 2022, a classic Radio Mercury Awards category, “Creative Use of Sound Design,” is back on the slate and will recognize radio/audio work that utilizes sound design to creatively communicate its message. The Radio Mercury Awards is also expanding the campaign category with “Creative Radio Campaign by a Radio Station or Group,” which will award two winners to radio station-produced campaigns.

In addition, the Student-Produced Radio Commercial category has been brought back this year. Entries into this category are free for students.

For more information regarding entry categories, guidelines, entry fees and deadlines, click here.