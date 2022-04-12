Commanders Partner With iHeart D.C.

The Washington Commanders and iHeartMedia D.C. have signed a three-year exclusive audio partnership. BIG 100.3 FM (WBIG) will include gameday coverage of the newly rebranded NFL team beginning this season.

“We are excited to team up with iHeartMedia as we enter our inaugural season as the Washington Commanders,” said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. “After careful consideration and a thorough evaluation process, we chose iHeartMedia to join our growing list of strategic partners because of their shared commitment, creative approach and aggressive plan for elevating the fan experience through their prioritization of our football games, content and events across their many radio and online platforms.”

In addition to the team’s radio gameday broadcast, the partnership will offer a lineup of exclusive programming across iHeartMedia D.C.’s seven radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App.

The partnership with the Commanders represents iHeartMedia’s 18th National Football League partnership.