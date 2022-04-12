The Verge Adds Shapiro

Ariel Shapiro has been hired by The Verge as the lead reporter for Hot Pod. She will join the publication covering the podcasting industry April 25.

“We are so excited to have hired the perfect reporter for Hot Pod in Ariel,” said Helen Havlak, Publisher. “She’ll continue to deliver the breaking news, sharp analysis, and industry scoops that our free and paid subscribers have come to know and love. And we have big plans for Hot Pod this year — another hire, a refreshed look, and more in-person events.”

Prior to joining The Verge, Shapiro held roles at Stephen Colbert’s “Tooning Out the News,” Forbes, and MSNBC.