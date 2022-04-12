KRMG Joins Honor Flight

KRMG Tulsa, Oklahoma host Russell Mills joined the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight Today to document the trip. The Honor Flight Program provides veterans a free, one-day trip to Washington D.C. to visit memorials constructed in honor of their service.

The Cox Media Group station is covering the trip by 189 veterans from World War ll, the Korean and Vietnam wars and asking listeners to make donations to the national non-profit organization.

“KRMG is proud to walk alongside these Oklahoma veterans and honor their service by sharing their stories during this trip,” said Levi May, Director of Branding & Programming. “We want to help raise awareness and money for this organization so they can fly another group of veterans to Washington D.C. this October.”