Cirrus Upgrades Streaming App

The new Cirrus Streaming app empowers broadcasters to offer their listeners a more robust mobile listening session. The app also enables listeners to interact and engage with their favorite station in new ways.

“Creating and streaming content online is a full-time job today. We want to support and help broadcasters grow in this digital space, so we believe giving broadcasters complete control over their digital offerings is what sets us apart in this industry,” said Nick Csakany, CEO, Cirrus Streaming.

Broadcasters can create in-app polls that allows broadcasters to gain real-time insight on what listeners’ preferences are. Listeners can also record shout-out audio snippets that can be played on-air by the broadcaster. Additionally, listeners can create song alerts via push notifications when a song they flagged is about to play.

Cirrus Streaming provides the iOS and Android-friendly live streaming app to broadcasters free of charge.