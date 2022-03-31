Audacy Expands NY Mets Partnership

Audacy is expanding its broadcast partnership with the New York Mets that will make the Audacy app the exclusive free digital streaming home for all Mets games. English and Spanish language broadcasts from New York flagship station WCBS 880’s (WCBS-AM) will be available on the Audacy app.

Additionally, WCBS 880 has also reached a content sharing agreement with ESPN 1050 (WEPN-AM) that will bring WCBS 880-produced Spanish language broadcasts of all regular and postseason games to ESPN 1050 for the 2022 season.

“Following one of the most successful off seasons in franchise history, we’re thrilled to gear up for the 2022 season by making our outstanding coverage of the Mets even more accessible to millions of local fans,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Audacy New York. “In the car, on their phone or however they may be listening – in English or in Spanish – the Amazin’ faithful will now have the ability to seamlessly catch every pitch during what is sure to be an exciting season.”

Coverage on the app is for consumers within the Mets broadcast territory and Mets.com. WCBS 880 has served as the radio home of the Mets since 2019