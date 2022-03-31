Ice Tea Returns to Cox

Cox Media Group has hired on-air veteran Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas as afternoon drive host for STAR 94.5 in Orlando. Thomas worked for CMG in Miami at JAMZ as afternoon host from 2003-2014. He’s also worked in Norfolk, Baltimore and Washington, DC.

“I’m thrilled to have Lorenzo join CMG Orlando and STAR 94.5,” said Elroy Smith, Director Branding & Programming for CMG in Orlando and Jacksonville. “I admire his charisma, infinite knowledge of radio, and clever way of communicating with his audience. Lorenzo is commanding, compelling, relatable, social media savvy, content-driven and well-connected, so I am sure there will be a steady parade of celebrities and movers-and-shakers showcased on his afternoon show. Welcome to the team, Ice-Tea!”

“Having the wealth of talent like Lorenzo’s is exactly what we strive for at CMG and we know that his impact will be felt immediately with the STAR 94.5 community,” added Steve Stewart, Director of Operations for Orlando Radio.

“It’s great to be back with the CMG family,” said Thomas. “I extend my sincere thanks to Elroy Smith, Jason Meder VP & GM, Steve Stewart, Chris Eagan, VP of Audience and Operations, and Rob Babin, SVP, Head of Radio for this great opportunity. I look forward to embracing the Orlando community and taking them on a great ride with Lorenzo rockin’ on the radio!”