It’s on to Chicago For Hastings

Hubbard Radio Chicago Market Manager Jeff England announced late Thursday that Keith Hastings will join 97.1FM The Drive, as Brand and Content Director.

Hastings moves to The Drive from San Antonio where he was Director of Operations while programming KISS, KTKX and serving as Rock Format Leader for Cox Media Group. Prior to San Antonio, Hasting programmed Rock formats in Boston, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

“There is no greater opportunity anywhere for a Classic Rock programmer than The Drive. I want to thank Jeff England, Greg Strassell, Dave Bestler, and Ginny Morris for welcoming me. Hubbard Broadcasting is a world-class company and The Drive is the crown jewel in the greatest city in the world. It’s an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with leading The Drive’s supremely talented and creative staff.” said Hastings.

England added, “We are thrilled to welcome Keith to Hubbard Radio Chicago. His extensive knowledge and experience in both the Classic Rock and Rock formats, coupled with his proven leadership skills, makes him the ideal person to lead our talented team at Chicago’s Classic Rock, 97.1FM The Drive.”