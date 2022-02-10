Hubbard’s Rob Cressman Retires

WDRV Chicago Program Director Rob Cressman has retired. He shares with Radio Ink that the “affects of the pandemic have had such an accelerated and rippling impact on our business that it has become increasingly difficult to find reward in creating and amplifying the art of sound.”

Cressman said he is thankful to have worked with such a talented group in Chicago. “I feel fortunate to have enjoyed a career path paved with the fundamentals of diverse experience and the tutelage of some of the most respected professionals in the industry.

Crafting audio innovation aimed at audience allegiance, while also providing unique revenue generation opportunities, has been my perpetual focus for over three decades. I am eager to step away and recharge, but also anxious to find the next partner or platform to share this undying passion of mine.”

Hubbard Chicago Market Manager Jeff England said, “Rob will be missed, his contributions to our success are greatly appreciated. We are happy for him and wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.”

Cressman plans to spend more time with his famiy in Chicago.

Reach Cressman at [email protected].