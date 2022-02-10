New Houston Duo

Gow Media has launched a new show to its weekday  lineup on ESPN 97.5 and 92.5 FM in Houston. “Vanessa & Gallant”, and will be hosted by Vanessa Richardson and Paul Gallant.

Richardson was previously with KPRC Channel 2 as a  TV sports reporter and anchor, and Gallant has spent most of a decade on Houston sports radio airwaves. The  show will air from 10am to Noon, Monday through Friday, starting on February 14th.

“We’re thrilled to pair Vanessa and Paul for the new program”, General Manager Todd Farquharson said.  “They’re two talent individuals that make a great lineup even better. They bring unique perspectives and  experience that we’re confident the audience will enjoy.”

