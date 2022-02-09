Beasley Signs Gentry Signs to Multiyear Renewal Deal

Tee Gentry has been with Beasley Media Group for 26 years and he’ll be tacking on a few more. The VP of Brand Strategies and Regional Operations Manager for Augusta, Georgia and Fayetteville signs a new multiyear deal with the company.

“Tee is one of the most brilliant programmers that I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Content Officer Justin Chase. “During his many years with the company in markets like Augusta, Fayetteville, and Tampa, he’s only had success. We’re lucky to lock Tee in for another multiyear deal!”

“Tee and I have worked together for decades and he has always managed in a very fair and professional manner,” said Kent Dunn, Regional Vice President of Beasley Media Group’s Fayetteville, NC and Augusta, GA markets. “His employees love him!”

“It’s an absolute privilege to work with Kent and the incredible people in Augusta and Fayetteville,” said Gentry. “They are what local radio is all about! I look forward to continuing to be a part of the Beasley Media Group family for years to come.”