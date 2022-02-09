New APD At WCFB-FM

Jay Hicks is the new Assistant Program Director at Star 94.5 (WCFB-FM) in Orlando. He will also locally host and produce ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’.

“Having Jay join CMG and STAR 94.5-Orlando is a major plus for us,” said Elroy Smith, Director of Branding & Programming. “He is strategic, methodical, creative, and competitive. Jay’s litany of radio and digital experience will be a major contribution to the growth of STAR 94.5. It is great to add another quality professional to our CMG Orlando team.”

“It is such a pleasure to join the Cox Media Group team in Orlando,” said Hicks. “I’m very excited to create world-class on-air and digital content, as well events, that serve our Orlando listeners.”