Elder Gets Magazine Cover

The latest edition of Newsweek magazine is out, and Salem Radio Network talk show host Larry Elder has a spot on the cover. Elder is part of a story titled, “The Rise of Black Conservatives: Will the GOP’s Bet Pay Off?”

In the article Elder says, “Do I think that the Republican Party has done a poor job of marketing itself to Black voters? I do. They have written off Black people or they’ve assumed they’re going to vote for the Democratic Party.”

Promoting the inclusion of Elder in the story, Tom Tradup, VP/ News & Talk Programming at Salem adds: It is inspiring to see that Newsweek —and many national media outlets including FOX News and others—are recognizing the impact that ‘The Sage from South Central’ is having on our national political dialogue every day on SRN.