The Freaking NAB Show

Stephen J. Dubner and Dr. Steven Levitt, co-authors of the “Freakonomics” book series and podcast hosts on the Freakonomics Radio Network, will keynote NAB Show’s closing session. ‘Why the Media & Entertainment Industry Should Think Like a Freak’ is set for April 27 on the NAB Main Stage.

“In the face of tremendous upheaval in the media and entertainment landscape, the NAB Show community is learning how to navigate the evolving ways of interfacing with data, content, networking and more,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP and Managing Director of Global Connections and Events. “We are excited to hear Stephen and Steven’s unique perspective about how ‘thinking like a freak’ has transformed other industries, and how our attendees can use out-of-the-box thinking to boost innovation and implement real, measurable business applications.”

The NAB Show is set for April 23-27 in Las Vegas.