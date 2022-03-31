Big Shoes To Fill For Mr. Rice

iHeartMedia announced today that Jeremy Rice has been named Program Director for XL1067 (WXXL) and Magic 107.7 (WMGF) in Orlando. Rice replaces Brian Mack, who was promoted to iHeartMedia’s National Programming team.

Rice joins iHeartMedia Orlando from Cox Media Group. For over 20 years, he was the Top 40 Format Leader for all CMG stations, including Hot 101.5 Tampa Bay and WAPE Jacksonville, while serving as Program Director for the legendary WBLI, Long Island.

Rice reports to Rick Everett, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Orlando and Jacksonville who said, “Jeremy has an extensive background and knowledge in the CHR and AC format and Is a perfect fit to lead our programming team in Orlando at XL1067 and Magic 107.7. His unique perspective, positive energy and creativity make him a perfect fit,” said Everett.

“Jeremy has big shoes to fill,” said Barbara Latham, President for iHeartMedia Central Florida. “We are confident he has the experience and expertise to continue the success of our brands here in Central Florida, welcome aboard, Jeremy.”

“iHeart has built an extensive portfolio of assets and the leadership team has a clear and exciting vision for the future,” said Rice. “ I am thrilled to join the iHeart team and be a part of that winning culture. XL 106.7 and Magic 107.7 are amazing Superbrands that exemplify the success of iHeartMedia Orlando.”