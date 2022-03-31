Historian Jon Meacham Podcast

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Jon Meacham is launching a short-form daily podcast. “Reflections of History”, features Meacham thoughts on critical moments in global history and how they continue to impact the world today.

“I’m glad to have the opportunity to reflect on the past and offer a quick look back at the interesting and important–and sometimes both–things that happened on a given date,” said Meacham. “I’m honored to be working with the C13Originals team to bring this series to life.”

“To be able to hear a daily history lesson from Jon Meacham is something very special, period,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “We’re incredibly proud of the continued expansion of the Shining City Audio slate, and creating these impactful projects with Jon.”

Shining City Audio, a history-focused podcast studio is working with C13Originals on the series which launches April 4.